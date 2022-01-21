Meat Loaf remembered by Cher, Boy George and more: 'I hope paradise is as you remember'

Friends, family and fellow musicians are sharing their love and memories of Meat Loaf, the rock superstar known for the iconic "Bat Out of Hell" album who died Thursday at 74.

The loss of the singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, was announced Friday in a family statement posted on his official Facebook page.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight," the statement said. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

On social media, celebrities remembered moments they shared with the emblematic singer.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer’. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends,& Fans," Cher wrote. "Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing (people) In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"

"I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on 'Saturday Live' way back in the last century," actor Stephen Fry wrote. "He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful.

Singer-songwriter Boy George wrote: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."

Piers Morgan shared the "sad news," calling Meat Loaf "a wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon."

Adam Lambert wrote a tribute alongside a photo of two together: "A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir."

A gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022

Mike Portnoy remembered Meat Loaf as the lobotomized biker Eddie in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show": "Much will be said about Meat Loaf in the coming days & his incredible career…," Portnoy wrote alongside an Eddie photo. "But Eddie will always be my earliest and fondest memory of him!"

Bonnie Tyler said she was "shocked" and "saddened" by the rocker's death. "He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality," she wrote.

"The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim," wrote Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Rick Astley posted a simple but sweet tribute: "Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace."

Slash also chimed in writing simply, "RIP."

