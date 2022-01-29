Meat Loaf Makes One of His Final Appearances on Upcoming Ghost Hunters Episode: 'We Were Blessed'

Meat Loaf spent the final months of his life doing what he loved with the people he adored.

Just four months before the "Bat Out of Hell" rocker died at age 74, he made one of his final television appearances on an upcoming episode of Ghost Hunters.

While some fans would be surprised to see Meat Loaf on the long-running series, the musician is actually no stranger to the paranormal.

In 2009, he joined the Ghost Hunters on an investigation, thanks in part to his longtime friendship with TAPS member Jason Hawes. Since then, Meat Loaf has worked with the TAPS team on multiple investigations.

The new episode, which is set to air on discovery+ on Feb. 12, follows Meat Loaf and the TAPS team as they investigate an old farmhouse in Tennessee, coined "The Haunted House on the Hill".

"Rumors of terrifying activity have plagued the property for decades, but the new owners want to reassure the community that their home doesn't harbor dangerous entities," discovery+ wrote in a press release of the episode, which was filmed in September 2021.

RELATED: Cher, Boy George & More React to Meat Loaf's Death: He Was 'Simultaneously Frightening and Cuddly'

On Friday, Travel Channel, which is owned by Discovery, Inc., released a preview of the episode on their Facebook page.

In the minute-long clip, Hawes announced that the TAPS team — comprised of Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti — "will have someone joining us" for their ghost investigation. He then revealed the mysterious guest as Meat Loaf, referring to the rocker and actor as "a good friend of mine."

"A lot of people don't realize with Meat Loaf that he's been investigating claims of the paranormal for a long time," Hawes said. "That's actually what sparked our friendship and we've been hanging out ever since."

Meat Loaf added, "I am so incredibly honored and thankful to Jason and the team for inviting me out again."

Story continues

The clip continued on, showing segments of the group's spooky investigation, before it ended with a still image of Meat Loaf and the TAPS team. Beneath the photo, "In Memory of Our Friend Meat Loaf 1947-2022" was written across the screen.

Travel Channel also wrote in the caption of the video, "In memory of our friend and fellow paranormal investigator. We were blessed to have spent one last investigation with you."

Meat Loaf

Cameron Richardson/Newspix/Getty Meat Loaf

RELATED: Meat Loaf's Daughter Pearl Pays Tribute to Late Rocker: 'Love You With My Whole Heart'

Meat Loaf died on Jan. 21, with his agent Michael Green confirming the sad news in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," Green said.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. 'Bat Out of Hell' remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time," Green continued. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf's Ghost Hunters episode begins streaming on discovery+ on Saturday, Feb. 12.