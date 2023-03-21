Meat Extract Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Protein Rich Foods and Beverages Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Meat Extract Market

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Extract Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meat extract market grew from $6.27 billion in 2022 to $6.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The meat extract market is expected to grow to $8.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



North America was the largest region in the meat extract market in 2022. The regions covered in the meat extract market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing demand for protein-rich food products and beverages is expected to fuel the growth of the meat extract market going forward. Protein-rich foods are protein sources derived from plants and animals. It is a source that provides the body with all the amino acids it requires. Meat extract can be used as a protein source in a variety of processed meals, it can lower salt levels in processed foods while enhancing flavour and nutritional value.

For instance, according to a study conducted on more than 6,300 consumers in 12 countries around the world by Kerry Group, an Ireland-based food company, in November 2021, 75% of global consumers said they would pay more for protein-fortified foods and beverages. Therefore, the growing consumer demand for protein-rich food products and beverages drives the meat extract market.



Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the meat extract market. Major companies operating in the meat extract sector focused on products innovations to bring new methods and procedures for producing meat extract and increasing its applications.

For instance, in June 2021, Essentia Protein Solutions, a US-based protein solutions company, developed C3307 Chicken Flavour, which is higher in protein, lower in carbohydrates, and has no added salt. This chicken flavour is ideal for low-sodium applications that demand a strong chicken flavour. C3307 allows developers to achieve lower salt constraints while still delivering tasty, full-bodied chicken flavours in their completed goods.



In May 2021, Synergy Flavors Inc., a US-based manufacturer of flavorings, extracts, and essences, acquired Innova Flavors for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Innova clients will have instant access to a proven variety of sweet flavors, extracts, and essences to meet the ongoing need for clean label choices in the intensely competitive food and beverage industry. Innova Flavors is a US-based company that offers customized meat and savory flavors.



Scope

Markets Covered



1) By Form: Powder; Liquid; Granules; Paste

2) By Meat: Beef; Chicken; Pork; Lamb; Other Meats

3) By Application: Industrial; Commercial



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.79 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7i2jbp

