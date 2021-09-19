Measuring up to a political colossus

Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

Ah, come on now – your page three photo accompanying the article on the “shrinking Dutch” (Report, 17 September) showing our 5ft 3in president, Michael D Higgins, standing beside the tall Dutch king, Willem-Alexander, is a bit unfair. Michael D, as he is known in Ireland, is a giant of a man, both politically and culturally.

Kieran Gallagher

Dublin, Ireland

• Last week we enjoyed the privilege of a very reasonably priced mini-break at a luxury hotel. On arrival we discovered that hot food in the morning was no longer available as a result of staff shortages. Given the likely cause, there was some irony in the fact that the alternative provided was called “continental breakfast”.

Nigel Morris

West Ashby, Lincolnshire

• Alison Botterill can be happy that the book on the suffragettes was at least in a somewhat relevant section (Letters, 16 September). A former colleague once told me how he had given up looking for a book on physics with the title Schrödinger’s Kittens, when he found it, quite by chance, in the “Pets” section.

James Fanning

Greifswald, Germany

• Surely Mr Walker (Letters, 17 September) replied to his English teacher (of all people): “No - this is such stuff as essays are made on.”

Brian Clayden

Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex

• What is all the hoo-ha about scum on the top of tea (Letters, 16 September)? Just rename it “crema”.

Gwyneth Haylock

Marchwiel, Wrexham

