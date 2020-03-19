Measures taken at Singapore prisons to protect staff, inmates from COVID-19

The Singapore Prison Service noted that as of Thursday (19 March), none of its staff or inmates has been quarantine on suspicion of being infected with COVID-19. (PHOTO: Singapore Prison Service)

SINGAPORE — As Singapore battles the spread of COVID-19, measures have also been taken to protect staff and inmates at the country’s prison facilities.

“All newly admitted inmates are housed separately from the general population and monitored for 14 days, with their temperatures taken twice daily,” said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Thursday (19 March) in response to queries from Yahoo News Singapore.

“Compulsory temperature screening has been implemented for all staff and visitors at all access points into SPS’ facilities,” SPS added.

Frontline SPS officers are also issued with personal protection equipment including disposable masks and gloves, for use when interacting with newly admitted inmates or if they are required to interact with any suspected COVID-19 cases. Both staff and inmates are also regularly reminded to practise good personal hygiene and to be socially responsible.

As of Thursday, SPS noted that none of its staff or inmates has been quarantined on suspicion of being infected with COVID-19.

“SPS will continue to monitor the evolving situation and will consider adopting additional measures where necessary to ensure the health and safety of its staff and inmates.”

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed a new single-day high of 47 COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the total to 313.

