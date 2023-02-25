Measles case in Jessamine County is tied to revival at Asbury University

A case of measles has been confirmed in a Jessamine County resident who attended the spiritual revival at Asbury University Feb. 18, and Kentucky public health officials warned that people who attended the event that day may have been exposed.

The resident was not vaccinated against the respiratory virus, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said in a news release Friday. The state said no other information will be released about the person.

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health said in the news release. “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

Anyone who might have been exposed at Asbury who develops symptoms was asked to isolate from others and call their “medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing,” regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, Stack said.

“Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed,” he said.

The state said it is collaborating with Asbury, the Jessamine County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“All reported cases of measles are thoroughly investigated in Kentucky,” the release stated.

The state said this is the third case of measles in Kentucky in three months. The first was confirmed in Christian County in December and was linked to an outbreak in Ohio. The other case was reported in Powell County last month and did not have any known connections to the Ohio outbreak. The state said each of those cases was investigated and determined not to pose a threat to public health.