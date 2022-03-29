  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘That means nothing’: Coach K blocks out Duke-North Carolina rivalry hoopla as Final Four showdown nears

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mike Krzyzewski
    Mike Krzyzewski
    American basketball coach

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Saturday’s Final Four showdown with North Carolina isn’t about a rivalry. It’s about a pathway to a national championship.

“I haven’t looked at it as us vs. North Carolina,” Krzyzewski told reporters Tuesday. “I’ve looked at it as, ‘we’re playing in the Final Four, so the history of (the rivalry) I have not paid attention to. …(Saturday)’s the most amazing day in college basketball to bring four champions together and to play for another championship.”

In the storied rivalry between the archrival ACC schools, this is the first-ever meeting between the two blue-blood programs in the Final Four. The closest both teams came to facing each other at this stage in the past was 1991 when Kansas beat North Carolina in one national semifinal and Duke memorably stunned then-undefeated UNLV in the other to reach the national title game and give Coach K his first of five national titles.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures as he cuts down the net after the Blue Devils beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in the West Regional final.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures as he cuts down the net after the Blue Devils beat the Arkansas Razorbacks in the West Regional final.

This Final Four features many of the sport’s most elite programs, with 60 combined Final Four appearances between the quartet of teams. Villanova and Kansas square off in the first semifnal game Saturday (6:09 p.m.ET, TBS), while Duke and UNC take center stage in the second (8:49 p.m., TBS). “It’s significant to have four of the winningest teams in college basketball under one roof,” Krzyzewski said.

Yet, there’s no mistaking the magnitude of the clash between the Tobacco Road rivals, with a shot for a national title on the line and a chance for this Duke team to send Krzyzewski off into retirement with his sixth national title. Former Duke guard and ESPN analyst Jay Williams called the matchup between the two programs “the biggest game in college basketball history.”

OPINION: Duke gets one more swing at UNC in Final Four game for the ages

TAR HEELS: Unexpected surprise in Final Four that has something for everyone

FINAL FOUR PREVIEW: Breaking down Duke-North Carolina, Kansas-Villanova matchups

Much of the anticipation for the game isn’t all rivalry related. Both teams have been red-hot in March. The Blue Devils (32-6) and Tar Heels (28-9) split their regular-season games, with Duke beating UNC by 20 points on Feb. 5 and UNC topping Duke by 13 points on March 5.

“I really think each of us was a different team when we played (each other),” Krzyzewski said. “We’re going to have two really good teams. In the (first game Feb. 5), we were better than them. Then they were better than us (March 5). …What (UNC coach) Hubert (Davis) has done this year is magnificent. Same for our guys. We should take joy in that. Now this one leads to a national championship. Now we’ll see what happens.”

The March 5 upset was a flashpoint for both teams, with UNC dismantling Duke on the day Krzyzewski was coaching in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium — where a plethora of pageantry, including 100 former players honoring him, made the rivalry game feel more like an event than a game.

Since the NCAA Tournament began shortly thereafter, the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils have found their identity and played with a renewed hunger. North Carolina, a bubble team at the time of the March 5 clash, played spoiler and further intensified the rivalry with the huge upset. The Tar Heels also have been on a roll since, earning a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and knocking off two national title favorites in No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 UCLA to get to New Orleans.

“You can’t go into it (thinking) rivalry or payback,” Krzyzewski said. “We want to win a championship. If we go in with the other two things, we’re not going to win. It’s gotta be looked at as four teams playing for a national championship. The (rest) is stupid stuff. That means nothing. That’s what sport for fans is about. It’s not for coaches and players.”

Krzyzewski said his blocking-out-the-noise approach, one that he’s passing onto his young players, was learned as an assistant coach for Chuck Daly on the 1992 Dream Team when he received the advice to “ignore the noise” and not “pay attention to everything.”

The history of the Duke-UNC rivalry is in many ways tied to Krzyzewski, who is slated to retire at the end of this season — whether that’s Saturday or Monday. Arguably one of the best rivalries in sports, it wasn’t lost on Krzyzewski the rich history of the two programs. “With the proximity (of the two schools and the rivalry), it evokes things that can’t be done in other areas.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coach K blocks out Duke-North Carolina rivalry hoopla at Final Four

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Hurricanes rout Capitals in potential playoff series preview

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes gave the Washington Capitals something to think about if the division rivals meet in the playoffs. Martin Necas scored twice, Sebastian Aho added his 29th goal and the Hurricanes routed the Capitals 6-1 on Monday night in a potential first-round preview that got heated. Carolina’s first victory in four meetings this season came with a cost after center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was injured on a hit with 1.8 seconds left. Before Kotkaniemi limped off from a pena

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a