‘It means a lot’ – Aryna Sabalenka achieves redemption with US Open win

Aryna Sabalenka was proud to be able to make her fairy-tale of New York come true as she earned US Open redemption by winning the women’s title.

The Belarusian suffered one of her darkest days when she lost last year’s final to Coco Gauff.

She threatened a repeat of that wobble in a nervy encounter, but this was her time, beating Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5.

The title is Aryna's in New York at last! pic.twitter.com/5vVGBdpWdB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

It is her second grand slam title of the year, following victory in Australia, and third in total as she proved herself to be the best hard-court player in the world, with few able to match her power in these conditions.

She said: “I am speechless right now. So many times I thought I was so close to getting the US Open title, it has always been a dream of mine and finally I have got this beautiful trophy, it means a lot.

“I remember all those tough losses in the past here. Never give up on your dream and keep trying and working hard.

“If you sacrifice everything for a dream you are going to get it one day. I am super proud of myself.”

Jessica Pegula could not tame Sabalenka’s power (Seth Wenig/AP)

Defeat broke the heart of Pegula, who dreamed of winning a maiden grand slam title in front of an American crowd in the New York state she was born.

She had strong support on Arthur Ashe but was unable to tame Sabalenka’s power despite serving for the second set.

Still, it was a fine tournament for the 30-year-old, whose tycoon father owns NFL side Buffalo Bills, and she continues to knock on the door on the biggest stage.

But it will take some time for her to appreciate that.

She said: “I’m just annoyed I lost right now. Everyone is like, ‘Congrats, amazing tournament’. I’m like, ‘Eh, whatever’.

“I think maybe once I decompress a little bit, I’m sure I will be a little bit more appreciative and see all of that.

“At some point. I should probably do that at some point.

“I think, for sure, I will take a lot of confidence from this in maybe like a hour or two, because like I said, I’m kind of annoyed.

“Not even annoyed losing the tournament. I think it’s more just I was looking at it at, like, I just wanted to win the match.

“Now there are things that are just in my head that I feel I should have done better and stuff like that. But like I said, I think that will pass in a little bit.”