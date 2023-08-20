Meaningful Rainbow Baby Quotes to Share in Honor of National Rainbow Baby Day

National Rainbow Baby Day is August 22, and the special day brings with it complex emotions. Families will reflect on their personal infertility journeys, both celebrating their miracle babies and acknowledging the difficult times that came before. One way families can express their feelings is by sharing rainbow baby quotes on social media. These messages can help put those emotions into words, and sharing them with friends and family can help raise awareness and let others know that they are not alone.

Keep in mind that conversations about infertility should be handled with care. To learn more about rainbow babies or to find a support group, check out the non-profit Pregnancy After Loss Support.

What is a rainbow baby?

According to the American Pregnancy Association, "A rainbow baby is a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death." The celebration of rainbow babies can come with complicated emotions, as the excitement is often paired with grief. The symbol of a rainbow offers hope and light after a dark time. The origin of the term "rainbow baby" comes from the Shannon L. Adler quote, "After every storm, there is a rainbow."

When is National Rainbow Baby Day?

The day is recognized each year on August 22. The day was founded by Alexis Delchiaro and What The Fertility. Alexis and her husband after they struggled for years with infertility. She chose August 22 as the date because it's the birthday of her daughter, Gianna, who will turn 7 this year.

Rainbow Baby Quotes

"After every storm, there is a rainbow." —Shannon L. Adler "It takes sunshine and rain to make a rainbow." —Roy T. Bennett "You are the rainbow that adds color to my gray skies." —Avijeet Das "You're a rainbow in a sometimes dark world." —Tamara Bundy "We needed something to express our joy, our beauty, our power. And the rainbow did that." — Gilbert Baker "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." — "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" "When we lose one blessing, another is most often unexpectedly given in its place." —C.S. Lewis "Spread love everywhere you go." —Mother Teresa "For this child, we have prayed." —1 Samuel 1:27-28 "No more teardrops now that I've found a love so true; I got a pocketful of rainbows, got an armful of you." — Elvis Presley "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain." —Dolly Parton "No matter what you're going through, there's a light at the end of the tunnel." —Demi Lovato "You are enough just as you are." Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "When I look at my rainbow baby, I know a little bit of heaven is looking back at me." – Unknown "Keep your face toward the sunshine and shadows will always fall behind you." —Walt Whitman "Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through. No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep believing, the dream that you wish will come true." – Gilbert K. Chesterton "Sometimes the littlest things take up the most room in your heart." —Winnie the Pooh "Out of difficulties, we grow miracles." — Jean de la Bruyere "One can enjoy a rainbow without necessarily forgetting the forces that made it." — Mark Twain "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness." – Desmond Tutu "Life can be a storm, but your hope is a rainbow and your friends and family are the gold." — Steve Maraboli "Every child begins the world again." —Henry David Thoreau "Children bring us a piece of heaven on earth." —Roland Leonhardt "Like stars are to the sky, so are the children to our world. They deserve to shine!" —Chinonye J. Chidolue "When thunderstorms roll in, you make a choice to either succumb with tears to the gloomy downpour, or smile and look for rainbows." — Richelle E. Goodrich

