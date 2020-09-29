The Meaning Of Mariah Carey: Six revelations from the singer's memoir

Mariah Carey has scored countless number one records, a shelf full of Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

But she has always been guarded about her private life - until now.

Her new memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the singer discusses growing up in poverty in a violent household, her experiences of racism, her music, her marriages and much more.

Co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, it pulls back the curtain on a compelling rags-to-riches story and deconstructs (well, mostly deconstructs) the star's image as a self-deluded diva.

Here are six of the more revealing moments from the book.

1) She experienced domestic violence at a young age

"By the time I was a toddler, I had developed the instincts to sense when violence was coming," Carey writes.

She recalls numerous altercations between her father Alfred and brother Morgan, writing: "It was not uncommon for holes to be punched in walls or for other objects to go flying."

Carey details an occasion when, at the age of six, she called a family friend for help after her mother was assaulted. When police arrived, one of the officers apparently said: "If this kid survives it will be a miracle."

2) Racism was 'like a first kiss in reverse'

With a black father and white mother, Carey says many of her friends didn't realise she was biracial. She even recalls a teacher laughing and saying: "Oh, Mariah, you used the wrong crayon," when, aged four, she drew her father with brown skin.

"A brew of self-consciousness and embarrassment boiled up from my feet to my face," she writes.

She describes her first encounters with racism as "a first kiss in reverse", explaining: "Each time, a piece of purity was ripped from my being."

Later, she describes a traumatic sleepover when a group of girls locked her in a bedroom and repeatedly shout the n-word at her.

"The venom and hate with which these girls spewed this... chant was so strong, it quite literally lifted me out of my body," says Carey. "I was disorientated and terrified and I thought that maybe, if I held on and just kept crying, surely a grown-up would come and stop the assault. But no-one came."

Experiences like these later inspired the song Outside, where Carey sings: "Inherently, it's just always been strange / Neither here nor there / Always somewhat out of place everywhere / Ambiguous - without a sense of belonging to touch."

3) Carey accuses her sister of putting her at risk of being 'pimped out'

Older sister Alison dropped in and out of Carey's life, through teenage pregnancy, drug dependency and suicidal thoughts. Although they shared some tender moments, the singer depicts several occasions when she believes Alison puts her at risk.

One story involves her sister's boyfriend, who - Carey says she later realised - was running a prostitution ring. Aged 12, she claims she was tricked into spending a night alone with him, ending up at a card game and a drive-in movie, where "almost immediately" he put his arm around her.

Immobilised and terrified by the "handgun resting against his thigh", Carey says she only escaped after another car pulled up alongside them, prompting John to leave and drive home "in silence".

The singer believes she was at risk of being pimped, reasoning: "Dysfunctional families are ideal prey for abusers, the exposed little ones vulnerable to being picked off."

Speaking to The Sun, Alison denied the claims in the book and said she was shocked and appalled that Mariah would accuse her of pimping her out.

4) The Beatles taught her a valuable lesson

