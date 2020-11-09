The meaning behind what Kamala Harris wore at the election victory party

From Harper's BAZAAR

On Saturday evening, Kamala Harris took to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware to deliver her first speech as vice president-elect, one which brought audience members to tears as she stressed the importance of her win for women and minorities everywhere. And, it wasn't just through her words that Harris made this point, but through her outfit too.

The vice president-elect chose to wear a white suit by Carolina Herrera for the occasion, an ensemble that did not only look great, but held significant meaning.

View photos Photo credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT - Getty Images More

The colour white has long been held as one which represents the fight for women's suffrage – and has been used by various female activists and politicians at key moments to subtly make this statement. Harris' decision to wear top-to-toe white was likely no coincidence and added to this historic moment in the fight for women's equality as she took to the stage as the first ever female vice president-elect of the United States.

And, the fact that Harris chose to wear designer Carolina Herrera for the outing is also significant, notable because the design came from a female immigrant-founded American fashion label.

Herrera, who was born in Venezuela, launched her eponymous label in 1980 and has gone on to become one of the best-known American fashion designers of all time. Opting for the label on one of the biggest nights of her political career was a perfect fit for Harris.

She was joined on stage by president-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, who also opted for an immigrant-founded American fashion label. The future first lady wore a floral design by Oscar de la Renta, another key American fashion designer whose roots lay elsewhere. The late designer was born in the Dominican Republic and also went on to become one of the most significant figures in American fashion history.

View photos Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis - Getty Images More

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like