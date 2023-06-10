Mean Girls's Lindsay Lohan asked co-star for parenting tips

The Freaky Friday actor has spoken to her on-screen mum for advice on balancing her career with parenthood.



Speaking to Allure, Lohan said: “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’”



The Mean Girls star and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child, sharing a sweet announcement on social media in March. In the Instagram post, she spoke about feeling "blessed and excited" about the pregnancy, while her friend Paris Hilton was one of many to offer their congratulations.

Bryan Bedder - Getty Images

Lohan, whose most recent hit was Falling for Christmas, rose to fame as an 11-year-old in 1998's The Parent Trap, where she played a pair of conniving twins trying to reunite their divorced parents. Five years later, Freaky Friday saw her star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother and daughter who swapped bodies.

They are both expected to return for Freaky Friday 2. During an interview with The New York Times to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original film, Lohan said: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be.

"We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

Disney

Halloween star Curtis added that people wanted to see more of their on-screen mother and daughter shenanigans: "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

Lohan, who lives in Dubai, said she was excited about becoming a mum: "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom."

