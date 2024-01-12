How “Mean Girls” Stars Auli'i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey Deal with Bullies: 'Block Out the Noise' (Exclusive)

Sometimes it's "better to have a Burn Book where you write down your feelings instead of saying them out loud," says Cravalho

Jojo Whilden/Paramount Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Angourie Rice as Cady and Auli'i Cravalho as Janis in "Mean Girls."

Auli'i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey have learned how to take on mean people.

The stars play best friends Janis and Damian in Mean Girls, the new musical reimagining of the 2004 comedy, again written by Tina Fey. Their outcast characters fear and despise the Plastics, the clique of popular girls who rule the hallways at their high school.

Cravalho, 23, and Spivey, 25, tell PEOPLE the ways they've learned to treat bullies in the real world.

"Sometimes it's important to ... throw it back, see what happens. Other times, maybe it is better to have a Burn Book where you write down your feelings instead of saying them out loud," says Cravalho, also the voice of Disney's Moana.

Spivey, who's in his first movie role after breaking out in Broadway's A Strange Loop, adds, "Sometimes it just feels good to say, 'Shut your ass up,' you know? Sometimes it just needs to happen."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Auli'i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey on Dec. 4, 2023.

"But I'm also the type of person, I can say 'shut your ass up' and keep it moving. I feel like a lot of people really give power away," says Spivey. "I had to learn early on as a chubby, queer, Black kid trying to find himself. You've got to hold onto what you know or people [are] going to take it."

"So," says Spivey, "I'm very good at blocking out the noise."

Their costars who portray the Plastics — Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood and Avantika — have also developed approaches to handling meanies.

Myriam Santos for Paramount Pictures From left: Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Renee Rapp

"It’s important to remind yourself that what these people say are their opinions. You get to decide what you make a fact, and you hold that control in your power," says Avantika, 18. Wood, 22, adds, "I love RuPaul’s, 'If they’re not paying your rent, pay them no mind.' That’s my mantra."

Rapp, meanwhile, is still learning. "I actually don’t know how I deal with it. I would like to think I try hard to have a lot of empathy. However, you get burned badly enough, you start to get sensitive and edgy. I’m going through a whole thing where I’m like, 'I need to figure out how I deal with mean people.' "

"Which," the singer, 24, adds, "is not to say that I myself don’t have the capacity to be mean or I’m exempt from a really mean thing I did when I was a kid, because I’m sure I was doing some crazy s---. Like, I know I was!"

Angourie Rice, the Australian actress who plays Cady Heron, has a low tolerance for not-nice individuals.

"I can’t deal with mean people, I just cry," says the star, 23. "It’s hard because logically you understand when people are mean it’s because it’s their problem. It’s not to do with you. Emotionally, things still hurt."

Mean Girls is in theaters now.



