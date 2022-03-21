Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan in ‘dream wedding’ in Mexico

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·1 min read

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has married his long-term partner Jaymes Vaughan in a beachside ceremony in Mexico.

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a photo of them walking hand-in-hand down the aisle in matching tuxedos captioning the post Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan.

Wedding guests cheered them down the aisle at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel dressed in different shades of white to honour Bennett’s late mother.

Bennett told People Magazine: “It was honestly a dream wedding!

“We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life.

“If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”

Vaughan added: “I got to marry my best friend!

“I knew we’d be emotional but I don’t think either of us realised just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it.

A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

“Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we’d all start laughing, and then all back into crying.”

Friends and famous faces of the couple sent their congratulations including actor Taylor Lautner who wrote: “Congrats studs!”, while Queer Eye star Bobby Berk said: “Yay!! Congrats!!”

Singer and choreographer Todrick Hall said: “Congratu-freakin-lations!!!!!”, while TV star and designer Carson Kressley added: “So happy for you both !!!!!”

Bennett, who is best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in 2004’s Mean Girls, got engaged to Vaughan in November 2020.

