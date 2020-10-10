Mean Girls: Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan recreate iconic scene

Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams recreated the classic phone scene from Mean Girls when they got together for a virtual reunion earlier this month.

The recreation, which Lohan has only just shared on Instagram, shows the actors reprising their roles as Cady Heron and Regina George, to re-enact their phone call about the North Shore High Spring Fling.

In the video, McAdams and Lohan can be seen virtually acting out the scene from their homes, spliced with footage of the original call. It also features appearances from the other Plastics, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.

Fans loved the reunion, with one commenting: “This is the best thing to come out of 2020.”

“We want a sequel with the original cast!” added another.

Mean Girls was released in 2004. The teen comedy grossed $130m (£99.6m) worldwide and developed a cult following, with a musical adaptation premiering on Broadway in 2018.