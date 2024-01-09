At the 'Mean Girls' Premiere, Celebrities Wore Everything But Pink
Ever since it was announced that "Mean Girls" was getting a movie adaption based on the Broadway musical, the reactions have been mixed. But if there's one thing the marketing team would like you to know, it's that this isn't your mother's "Mean Girls" — i.e. not like the original 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.
Tina Fey does appear in "Mean Girls" (2024), and Lohan did grace the red carpet premiere on Monday night in New York City, wearing a black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture dress. (Fey, who wrote the book for the musical the new film is based on, donned a Versace number, detailed with polka dots, butterfly and ladybug motifs.) Reneé Rapp, the newly-crowned Regina George, arrived in a pink and black Christian Siriano corseted gown, completed with a high side slit. And while you may wear pink on Wednesdays, Megan Thee Stallion went for purple in an iridescent floor-length gown by Natalia Barzlai.
"Mean Girls" lands in theaters on January 12 — until then, scroll to see all the standout looks from the film's premiere.
