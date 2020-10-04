'Mean Girls' Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey and more reunite to reminisce, urge fans to vote

Get in losers, we're reminiscing.

The cast of "Mean Girls" reunited virtually in a video posted Saturday for the first time since the iconic high-school comedy's premiere in 2004 in celebration of "Mean Girls" Day (Oct. 3) to promote voter registration a month before the 2020 presidential election.

"When I was in New York, people were like 'You know it's Mean Girls Day?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' " star Lindsay Lohan said. "And I've looked it up and it's actually a day. It took a long time for that to (sink) in."

Cast members Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra and Jonathan Bennett took turns sharing favorite memories of filming with reunion host Katie Couric and offered their thoughts on the characters they played. (Rachel McAdams joined Couric in a video chat at a separate time and Amy Poehler was unable to join in.)

Lohan revealed she initially wanted to play Regina George (the role that went to McAdams) because she had just played a "weirdo" in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" but quickly identified with protagonist Cady Heron. Bennett, who played love interest Aaron Samuels, shared he was cast at the last minute ("Yeah, somebody got fired," Fey confirmed) and was flown out to the set the night before filming began.

Lindsay Lohan (from left) as Cady, Amanda Seyfried as Karen, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen and Rachel McAdams as Regina in "Mean Girls." More

What would Cady and Aaron be up to 16 years later?

"I think they're Facebook friends. I don't think they ended up together," said Fey, who wrote the script and appeared as Ms. Norbury. "I wouldn't want characters who met in high school to end up together. I hope they lived a little more than that."

Meadows, who played Mr. Duvall and was one of several "SNL" cast members recruited for the movie by Fey, marveled at how relevant the material was years later and joked that the cast should do an "Ocean's Eleven"-style movie reunion where "it's the same cast but we're all playing different parts."

Surendra, who played mathlete Kevin Gnapoor, can still recite word-for-word his character's infamous talent show rap. He also reflected on how big of a deal it was to see an Indian character that wasn't written to be a stereotype.

"This movie was very authentically diverse," he said. "When I read the script, it was the very first time that an Indian guy that was good at math didn't talk (with an accent). I was shocked. ... It was ahead of its time."

Franzese, who played Damian, said he was inspired to come out publicly as gay after receiving a fan letter around the time of the movie's 10th anniversary.

"The person said to me, 'When I was in eighth grade, I was tortured for being chubby and I was beat up for being a sissy. And then your movie came out and on the first day of my freshman year of high school, the popular senior girls walked up to me and said "You're like Damian, come sit with us." ... I just want to thank you for being something in media that I could point to and say "That's me." '

Franzese went on to thank Fey for writing the role.

"I just couldn't believe that there was a character who could be gay and just breathe – just be gay and be chubby and not be thrown in a locker or have their head dunked in a toilet," he said. "It was so impactful on my own life."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Mean Girls' reunion: Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey swap memories, urge vote