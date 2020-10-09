Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams Re-create Their 'Mean Girls' Call And It's So Fetch

Boo Yay, you whores!

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited virtually to recreate one of the most memorable scenes from the 2004 film “Mean Girls.”

The quartet reprised their roles as Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith as part of the #GoodToVote campaign, and their re-creation is spliced in alongside the original scene from the high school comedy ― a gossipy split-screen phone call about the Spring Fling.

“Gretchen thinks you’re mad at her because she’s running for Spring Fling queen,” starts Lohan as Cady.

“Oh, my God, I’m not mad at her. I’m worried about her. I think somebody nominated her as a joke or something,” responds McAdams’ Regina. See the full re-creation below:

This reunion came just days after “Mean Girls” Day ― Oct. 3, a date that’s mentioned in passing in the movie but has taken on a life of its own online ― when much of the cast reunited to talk to Katie Couric.

Lohan, Seyfried, Chabert, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Lizzy Caplan, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra and Jonathan Bennett talked about their favorite memories of the film and shared thoughts about their respective characters. McAdams joined Couric in a video chat separately.

During that reunion, Fey, who also wrote the screenplay, weighed in on what Cady and Aaron would be up to 16 years later.

“I think they’re Facebook friends. I don’t think they ended up together,” she said. “I wouldn’t want characters who met in high school to end up together. I hope they lived a little more than that.”

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.