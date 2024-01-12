‘Mean Girls’ Begins Weekend Rule With $3M+, ‘Beekeeper’ Collects $2M+ – Box Office

Paramount’s next iteration of Mean Girls has minted $3.25M in previews. That figure includes 4pm showtimes from yesterday as well as the “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” early access screenings.

A reminder that Paramount pivoted the release of Mean Girls: It was originally intended for Paramount+, and the test scores screamed, ‘Release this movie theatrically!’.

So far Mean Girls is 3 1/2 stars on Comscore Screen Engine’s PostTrak with 71% women showing up. Of those, 44% were women under 25 with 28% women over 25. Rotten Tomatoes critics are 70% fresh.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM’s is looking to appease guys over MLK weekend with The Beekeeper, which so far has $2.4M from previews last night. The David Ayer directed, Jason Statham movie is booked in 3,303 theaters — and the movie will have the upside of Imax tickets. Beekeeper is 72% fresh with Rotten Tomatoes critics and early exits from PostTrak show a solid 4 stars with 65% guys showing up, overall audience is 82% over 25 for the R-rated movie.

Mean Girls and The Beekeeper will respectively take the top two spots at the box office with expected 4-days of $30M and $16M. They are the only major studio wide releases left for the rest of the month until Apple Original Films’ Argylle arrives via Universal on Feb. 2.

Mean Girls, rated PG-13, was directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. The movie was written by Tina Fey, based on the Broadway stage musical on which she wrote the book, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

Legendary’s The Book of Clarence from Sony’s TriStar is also opening this weekend aimed at Black and faith-based moviegoers. It’s not expected to do well in the low single digits. Previews last night were $285k at 1,891 locations that began showtimes at 3PM.

Disney has the re-release of Pixar’s Soul, which never received a theatrical release due to the pandemic, rather was pivoted to Disney+. That movie will be hitting 1,300 theaters and is only expected to make around $2M.

