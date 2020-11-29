The Meals Team R29 Make To Feel Fancy When They Can’t Go Out

So. The national lockdown may be coming to an end but the restrictions of the tiering system across England mean that many of us will be unable to dine out in style for some time. Even if you're in a tier 2 area and restaurants can reopen (with restrictions), you can't host dinners or lunches with friends at home or meet big groups of people at said eateries. And if you're in tier 3 (Manchester, we love you), then perhaps you feel like locking the door from the inside and throwing away the key is your best move at this point. In short, we're all having to find ways to make the three millionth meal at our desk/dining table feel a bit special from time to time.



With this in mind we picked the brains of Team R29 to find out what they pull together to make mealtimes feel fancy. That doesn't necessarily mean hours of prep or ornate table settings – just a little something-something to zhuzh up the experience. If you're sick of making the same four meals over and over, consider this some realistic food inspo.

Dan Dan Noodles

"My favourite 'just a bit more effort' meal to make at the moment is a vegan version of dan dan noodles. I'd never had dan dan noodles before so I didn't know what to expect flavour-wise but from the first time I tried this recipe I've been hooked – this is my third round in about two months. If you're not lucky enough to have had it before, it's this amazing combination of a spicy, creamy noodle sauce topped with punchy stir-fried pork or beef (or in my case, vegan mince). The meat (or 'meat') is laced with sweet hoisin sauce, soy and shaoxing rice wine and topped with peanuts, cucumber, spring onions and sesame. It's magic.



This particular recipe is from Shannon Martinez's latest book Vegan With Bite but I've also heard great things about the version from my lockdown queen, Meera Sodha.



This meal is nothing without the speciality ingredients but for me that's the fun of it – back when shops were open in summer, I went to Chinatown and stocked up on various bits like crispy chilli oil and Sichuan peppercorns. Whenever I dig these out I know I'm in for a treat.



Like everyone else I know, I'm more often than not a one-pot woman so anything with several components feels complicated. And garnishes? Forget it! That's when you're really trying. So even though it's just some extra slicing and sprinkling, I feel like I've really pushed the boat out. Even if I end up eating it curled up on my sofa like a gremlin."



Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Health & Living Writer



Cumin & Paprika Prawn Tacos

"One of my best friends is a very good cook (check out her lockdown Insta recipes if you're looking for inspo) and before the pandemic she had these lovely dinner parties and my favourite dish she makes is these cod tacos, which are so delicious I don't even know where to start. I decided to try and be like her but with a twist, so I googled 'seafood tacos' and here we are. These prawn tacos are stupidly easy to make, I'm not even sure it counts as cooking, more 'salad prep'. I've made them a couple of times over lockdown. My guac tip is to add a squidge of garlic puree to the avo, red onion, lemon juice, olive oil and sea salt.



I think the 'mini' aspect of the tacos means they feel posher than their cousins with larger wraps like fajitas and burritos, and the fact you get to put everything out in little bowls is a nice touch. Normally I'm a one-pot stew/curry/daal/pasta kind of gal so to have something you can't really batch up and freeze which uses every bowl, plate and utensil you have (RIP the washing upper) makes it kind of special.



During lockdown lockdown I've been making an effort more like this on weekends A) because there's nothing else to do and B) because it's nice to have something to get changed out of leggings for.



I have a fancy linen tablecloth and napkins from Piglet which I put on our table/my WFH desk and pull it into the centre of the living room. It's a nice chance to light every single candle I own and get out the plates I bought in Morocco. I did put Netflix's log fire channel on the TV last time but it was a bit much tbh."



Jess Commons, Lifestyle Director

Baked Pollock With New Potatoes and Celery Salad

"I very rarely eat fish unless it's battered and served on a mountain of chips, so when I strolled past a fish stall and picked up a £13 fillet of pollock, it was pretty out of character. But during lockdown I've tried to shop in as many local and independent places as possible so while being able to pay a premium is a luxury I'm grateful for, the food is incredible quality and I feel better for it as a person. Sure, it's borderline insufferable for my flatmate who has to constantly hear me wax lyrical about a £6 loaf of bread and the humanity that lies within it, but there you go.



I've never made this before so cobbled the fish and potatoes together from my imagination and the salad is an Alison Roman recipe from (ironically) Nothing Fancy. The end result is baked pollock with fennel, lemon and chilli, new potatoes and a herby celery salad.



I'd normally make something that was quite a 'one dish' meal, so a curry/stew/pasta/noodles concoction. Getting out serving plates, a tablecloth and candlesticks is deeply fancy, I'm sure you'll agree. Usually this kind of revelry would be reserved for guests so treating yourself to a dinner party vibe on a Tuesday is special.



I don't do this often enough. Since WFH my dining table has become my desk, so 99% of meals are eaten in front of the TV, hunched over an Ikea stool/table/plant display/receptacle for my crap.



To make it feel like a Proper Meal Out I got my fancy Big Plate out (bought many years ago at an antiques market with my first and only successful try at haggling), which is normally hidden in a cupboard. I also plumped for some wine which a friend had given to me for a birthday present a few months before.



The pandemic has really taught me there's no such thing as 'best' – use your Big Plate and don't care if it gets chipped, stain your tablecloth, sink the expensive wine on a Tuesday and rant to no one in particular about Bake Off. What is 'best' anyway? Every day is for living, right?"



Nina Joyce, PR Director

Thai Prawn Laksa

"I was inspired to make this by my cousin who served it in the summer. I didn't follow a recipe but the closest I can find would be this one. I use a pre-made paste (this is the one I prefer) and add lots of extra kaffir lime leaves to the broth when cooking. I also added peppers to this one. It's a bit of a cross between a laksa and a Thai red curry I suppose.



I wouldn't call it fancy but we only eat meat or fish once or twice a week, so having some really good quality prawns is a treat. I love cooking so cook from scratch most days.



We tend to make a bit more effort on the weekends or if we've just bought some nice fresh ingredients, especially now we're in lockdown. I don't mind spending a little more on ingredients instead of eating out.



I really like setting the table so dinner feels a bit special at the end of the day. I sewed this linen tablecloth in lockdown and got the gingham mat from a charity shop. Now I'm working from home, I always put away my computer and by eating a meal together, it leaves work behind and forgotten for the evening."



Anna Jay, Art Director

Spicy Pumpkin Dumplings

"I’ve seen so many fun pumpkin recipes recently and I had some left over from Halloween decorations. In trying to save money and craving dumplings, I made this fusion which I didn’t expect to work but did! It was a lot easier than I anticipated. I’ve got so accustomed to making my own doughs and fillings that I just have to swap out the flavours. That doesn’t mean I’ve perfected the sealing of each little parcel! I’ve been making these monthly for about nine months now and I’m always guaranteed to have them look a little clumsy. I prefer 'rustic' though. I serve them with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce and rice vinegar.



I know I am being fancy when I open the spice cupboard. I usually put so much effort into baking that when it comes to making meals, it’s bland, out of a tin or has been ordered in (I know, I’m awful). Because each component is made separately – from roasting and then pan frying the pumpkin to kneading dumpling dough – I think it’s the time that makes it so special. I tried to level with garnishing my dumplings too but I always find myself reverting to sesame seeds. Too many flavours ruins the dish!



I’ve been trying to make something decent once a week and at least once a fortnight. I never realised how little I actually cooked at home and how much I ate at restaurants. It’s not that I can’t cook, I’ve just always preferred convenience but making an effort once a week has been a nice motivator to try more recipes.



My favourite part about cooking a meal like this is that I make it for me and my flatmates. Everyone knows that the cook doesn’t have to do the washing up and for one night, I get to put my feet up after dinner without worrying about the mess I’ve made in the kitchen. It’s also one of the few times all of us get together in the house, sit down and catch up without conflicting work schedules getting in the way. In a sense, it’s almost like eating out with friends because it’s all done with a bottle of wine, good company and full stomachs."



Lauren Seaton, Executive Assistant



