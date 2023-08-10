Make meal times easier than ever with Home Chef—sign up to save up to $160 now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Skip the grocery lines this summer and sign up for Home Chef, our absolute favorite meal kit delivery service that'll bring everything you need for cooking tasty homemade eats right to your doorstep. Even better, the top-tier service is offering a hefty Labor Day 2023 discount for new members.

Home Chef Meal Kit Delivery Service

Get your first three boxes for 60% off when you sign up for Home Chef.

Sign up for Home Chef

Home Chef is letting you treat yourself with up to $160 off your first three boxes when you sign up for a new subscription right now. Whether you want to be careful with your calories, avoid allergens or simply cut back on trips to the grocery store, meal kit delivery services can help. Best of all, Home Chef offers a wide variety of meal choices that can accommodate almost any diet, including vegetarian and vegan.

➤Heading to college? Shop Amazon deals on lamps, desk organizers, bed sheets and more

When we tested Home Chef, we were impressed with the high-quality ingredients and well-written recipes—making it easy to master complex cooking methods at home. We loved that the ingredients were divided per meal into labeled bags and found that cooking time estimates were largely accurate (not always the case with meal kit recipes). Even better, the meals we tested ranged from fried chicken to Brussels sprouts and all were delicious.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

If you want to make delicious and nutritious meals at home with Home Chef, simply click our link, enter your email address, choose the number of people you're looking to feed (between two to six people) along with the number of recipes per week you want to receive (between two to six) and enter your shipping information. For instance, if you're cooking for two and choose to have three recipes per week, you can take the typical monthly price tag of $59.94 and bring it down to $23.98 for those first three deliveries—a savings of $35.96 per box, or a total discount of $107.88.

Story continues

➤Amazon device deals: 7 Amazon device deals on Amazon Fire Sticks, Ring doorbells and Eero Wi-Fi routers

Whether you want to spend less time grocery shopping or make meal prep easier than ever, Home Chef has your back. Bite into healthy savings by taking advantage of this limited-time deal today.

Sign up for Home Chef

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Home Chef: Sign up now to save up to $160 on your first three orders