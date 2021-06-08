Meadows takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

Washington Nationals (24-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (38-23, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.69 ERA, .92 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -206, Nationals +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Washington.

The Rays are 15-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .383.

The Nationals have gone 11-17 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .311.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 56 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Turner leads the Nationals with 71 hits and is batting .311.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .216 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Yan Gomes: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press