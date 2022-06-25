Meadow Walker Recalls Getting an Abortion in 2020, Says Reversal of Roe v. Wade Is 'Heartbreaking'

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Model Meadow Walker is seen arriving to the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Model Meadow Walker is seen arriving to the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Meadow Walker is sharing her own abortion story after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Reacting to the ruling, the 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion in 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States," Walker began. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

RELATED: Rita Moreno Speaks About a Botched Abortion She Had Before Roe V. Wade, Fears Others Will Now Face Same Fate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker)

She added that the decision is one that should be "private and personal."

Praising her doctor at the time, Walker wrote, "I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."

She continued: "Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all."

"Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions," Walker concluded.

The model isn't the only celebrity who has shared her abortion story after the Supreme Court's decision.

RELATED: Kesha Discusses Roe v. Wade Reversal at Stonewall Day Pride Performance: 'We Are Not Done Fighting'

Legendary actress Rita Moreno, 90, told Variety that she nearly died from a botched abortion before Roe v. Wade became a law in 1973.

She recalled becoming pregnant with her then-boyfriend Marlon Brando's baby. He told her to get an abortion and "found a doctor through some friends. He was a real doctor — Marlon paid him $500 — as opposed to something in a back alley."

However, once at home she suffered bleeding, later finding out the abortion was incomplete.

RELATED VIDEO: Vice President Kamala Harris Comments on SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Decision

"Marlon took me to the hospital. I had what they told me was a 'disturbed pregnancy,' " Moreno recalled. "The doctor didn't do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn't do it right. I didn't know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess."

She remembered being "jubilant" when abortions were first legalized via Roe v. Wade, but now says she is "depressed" by the Supreme Court's decision.

"Hilary Clinton warned everybody about this," the star told the outlet. "I'm not shocked because I saw it coming but I'm stunned."

