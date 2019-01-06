Mead on song as Arsenal battle past West Ham in FA WSL

Beth Mead’s three assists helped Arsenal beat West Ham

Beth Mead assisted three goals as league leaders Arsenal opened 2019 with a 4-2 win away at West Ham.

The home side shocked Arsenal early on as Jane Ross tucked in from six yards before Leah Williamson and Janni Arnth turned things around for The Gunners.

Ross grabbed her second of the game a minute before the break to send the teams in all square at half time.

But two second half goals from Daniëlle Van De Donk ensured the title challengers bounced back from the defeat to Manchester City before Christmas.

KEY MOMENTS

The first real chance of the game was taken when Alisha Lehmann was played in down the right and squared for Ross to neatly finish from close range.

A pair of crosses from Mead then helped give Arsenal the lead, the first for Williamson to head home, and the second direct from a corner for Arnth to tower above a static Hammers defence.

Mead went close herself with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box which deflected just past the post.

Just before the break Ross raced onto a flick from Brianna Visalli to equalise for West Ham against the run of play.

Arsenal regained the lead just before the hour mark when Katie McCabe’s cross found its way to the back post where Van De Donk tapped home.

Mead assisted her third of the game when her cross was met by Van De Donk who grabbed her second and 11th of the season to send Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

There were plenty of goals and game changing moments to wow the crowd but Arsenal and Scotland fans will likely have been most thrilled by the return of their midfielder conductor, Kim Little.

The No 10 returned to the side 84 days after breaking her leg against Chelsea and although there was no goal or assist to mark her return, completing the match will have been reward enough on her come back.

WHAT THEY SAID

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said: “We haven’t had a problem with set-pieces and for some reason today we got our shape wrong and copped two goals from silly, silly things. We had the booklet and everything for that sort of stuff but it’s crazy, that’s football.

“I thought today we controlled the situation. We controlled the goals that they scored but we also controlled the goals that they scored.

“Kim Little, in the scope of women’s football, to have her on the team sheet frightens any team. It’s great to have her playing now, she just needs to play now and get conditioning and get the game rhythm.

“We’re blessed to have Beth Mead both as a footballer who can really, really hurt teams and also her ability to find space and get goals is very, very important for us.”

West Ham Manager Matt Beard said: “I think we’re looking at the champions in Arsenal and in both games this season we’ve given them a run for their money.

“This game was probably a week too soon for us with the injuries we’ve got unfortunately, we only had one fit sub on the bench today. So, that highlights the issues we have.”

WHAT’S NEXT?

On Arsenal’s next game against Chelsea, Montemurro said: “Of course, it’s not going to be like the last game against them. They’re in a good state, we’re still growing and about two or three weeks away from having a full squad. It’s going to be a crucial match for us.

“We’re playing at home which is really, really important for us and let’s be honest Chelsea are still the champions of England and their still a very good team.”

Ahead of their next game against Manchester City, Beard said: “We’ve got two new players coming in this week who will definitely be available for Man City, not sure about Man Utd.

“The first aim for 2019 was to stay in the division and I think we’ve done that already so that’s a big tick.”

West Ham Ladies 2

Ross 11, 44

Arsenal Women 4

Williamson 26

Arnth 31

Van De Donk 59, 65

West Ham Ladies (4-3-3): Becky Spencer, Ria Percival, Brooke Hendrix, Gilly Flaherty, Alisha Lehmann, Jane Ross, Claire Rafferty, Kate Longhurst, Vyan Sampson, Brianna Visalli, Lucienne Reichardt

Substitutes: Julia Simic, Anna Moorhouse, Rosie Kmita

Bookings: Lehmann 80

Arsenal Women (4-3-3): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Janni Arnth, Leah Williamson, Daniëlle Van De Donk, Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Lisa Evans, Lia Walti, Dominique Bloodworth, Beth Mead

Substitutes: Louise Quinn for Evans 83, Ava Kuyken for Little 90

Substitutes not used: Sari Van Veenendaal, Emma Mitchell, Ruby Grant, Paige Bailey-Gayle

Referee: Will Finnie

Attendance: 913