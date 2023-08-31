MDU Resources Group's (NYSE:MDU) Dividend Will Be Reduced To $0.125

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.125 on the 1st of October. The yield is still above the industry average at 4.4%.

MDU Resources Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. MDU Resources Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 25.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the company could be paying out more than double what it is earning, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

MDU Resources Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.69 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.89. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that MDU Resources Group has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for MDU Resources Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On MDU Resources Group's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for MDU Resources Group (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

