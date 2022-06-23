mdf commerce announces date of conference call for fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results.

Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Dial-in: (833) 732-1201 (toll-free) or (720) 405-2161 (international)
Live webcast: Click here to register

A replay of the webcast will be available until June 30, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section on our website on June 29th, 2022, to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com


