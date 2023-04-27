MDEX's 2nd Anniversary Celebration Releases New Scheme of Multi-chain Deployment

MDEX's deployment of the BitTorrent public chain may capture more value and bring a new direction for its growth.

Hong Kong, China, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the 2nd anniversary of MDEX's vigorous development, it finally has a new journey in multi-chain deployment. In the outlook released by MDEX on the second anniversary of the beginning of the year, it stated that multi-chain deployment is the primary task of its development route this year, which means that MDEX is about to embark on a new multi-chain journey. In the past 2 years, MDEX has been deeply cultivating HECO and BNB Chain, and has not expanded blindly. Instead, it has adhered to the long-term principle of user asset security as the core, and carried out effective resource accumulation and value retention.

MDEX has focused on multi-chain and multi-dimensional development since its inception, and established a full-chain Unicom The strategic goal of the new business ecology, which has more forward-looking field exploration, such focus and perseverance are precious in the current impetuous market.

The relevant person in charge of MDEX said: "Cross-chain interoperability is the only way for the development of the industry, and the BitTorrent public chain will promote the arrival of the era of Wanchain interconnection." It is understood that the multi-chain ecological expansion of MDEX is currently focused on the BitTorrent public chain and other On the Layer 2 network, the first stop of deployment is the BitTorrent public chain. MDEX's deployment of the BitTorrent public chain may capture more value and bring a new direction for its growth.

The BitTorrent public chain realizes Seamless asset exchange makes it a super network linking all blockchain networks, which just connects MDEX to build a cross-chain infrastructure connecting multiple heterogeneous blockchain networks to realize the vision of cross-chain asset exchange function , Paving the way for MDEX's "new" breakthrough.

The relevant person in charge of MDEX said: that this time MDEX deploys the BitTorrent public chain, and the BitTorrent official will provide relevant support in various dimensions. Users can cross-chain their assets to the BitTorrent public chain and participate in their joint operation activities. The double activities will reward a total of 180,000 US dollars.

Just as Rome was not built in a day, behind any achievement is the result of firm choices and long-term persistence. From the launch of the HECO chain to the deployment of the BitTorrent chain, MDEX must have made efforts in every step of its growth. Under the turbulent situation, MDEX can run safely and smoothly and keep moving forward. The root of every step of MDEX is from the user's Starting from needs, insisting on solving the needs of users, and always going on the road of exploration and innovation, this is the ultimate secret of MDEX's steady and long-term development.

