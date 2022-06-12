Mdao3: A decentralized Metaverse Planet based on DAO and Web3.0

Mdao3
·3 min read

Mdao3’s Vision is to be an incubation Platform that is collaborating with Commerce, marketplaces & utility and will likely merge as NFTs.

San Francisco, CA, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mdao3 launch metaverse world which is a decentralized Metaverse Planet based on DAO and Web3.0. By classifying the mainstream NFTs, we observe that NFTs have already gone beyond art and collectibles. According to analysis that NFTs with a good story, utility, and community can get real value. So Mdao3 doing the things which are collaborating with the utility company and incubation platform for Metaverse participators.

Mdao3 aims to build an open Metaverse Incubation Platform, providing modular components to help the Metaverse entrepreneurial team complete the work of Architecture Design, Contract Writing, Contract Auditing, Dapp Construction, Community Operation, Fans Management, etc. simply and quickly. We will build a new metaverse world with you together.

Bat Star Warrior is the first NFT collection of Mdao3. It will serve as the core Pass of the entire ecology and enjoy the earliest Genesis equity of Mdao3. The Pass of Genesis proceeds including 80% dividend rights of NFT royalty income, priority ILO rights and interests of future governance Token, Token airdrop rights, priority to purchase Land rights and interests, dividend rights and 60% interests of treasury income, and priority mint rights and interests of subsequent NFT issuance. Mdao3 is an open, decentralized, community-built metaverse platform.

Ecological System

  • Mdao3 NFT (M3N) is the only pass to Mdao3.

  • Mdao3 Token (M3T) is the legitimate proof of authority (POA).

  • Mdao3 Land (M3L) is a scarcity value of the land.

  • Mdao3 NFT Universal Exchange (M3E) will help people who diplomacy with the universe.

  • Mdao3 DAO (M3D) is an organization that makes decisions and cooperation together with the center.

Highlights

  • Transaction fees from exchanges will be distributed to all NFT holders which is profit from transaction fees allocated to Stake Holders and retained by the program

  • The token will be released and NFT holders will be given the rights of first refusal for airdrops and ILOs to continuously empower the value of NFT and will go live with the Staking and LP pools.

  • Planning to combine the reality of the economy and new business models, working with famous brands to create NFT standalone sites, helping them issue their own NFT membership cards, etc.

  • Ethereum Opensea/X2Y2/Looksrare/Traitsniper/GEM

NFT Feature

BSW NFT has many attributes, we will randomly select 4200 NFTs from the designed 50,000 NFTs as the issue, that 17 different attributes, which also represent different scarcity level values.

DAO Governance and Distribution

Governance: Revenue is derived from taxes on each segment of the ecology

  • Project incubation, investment (make decisions according to the project, voted by DAO)

  • Rewarding individuals and teams for special contributions (generally distributed at the end of the financial year, but in exceptional cases, the decision can be made by a vote of the DAO, and the teams and individuals to be rewarded will also be decided by a vote of the DAO)

  • Annual bonus dividends (distributed at the end of the financial year and allocated to staking users during the year)

  • Market macro regulation (repurchase NFT, Token, etc., LP, Staking, Swap regulation)

Mdao3’s Vision is to be an incubation Platform that is collaborating with Commerce, marketplaces & utility and will likely merge as NFTs. According to Mdao3’s Incubation Platform functions, bridging the gap between the real world and the virtual world, digital identities & utility will merge as your onchain profile becomes proof of your real-world activity, everything as crypto native IPs extend their reach into the real world through Mdao3.

If you are interseted in Mdao3, pls link : https://www.mdao3.com

Media Contact:

Kandre Lee

info@mdao3.com

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.


