MDA, Telesat Hit 52-Week Highs on News

MDA Ltd. (MDA:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $11.00 Friday. MDA announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Strong top line growth with revenues of $196.0 million , up 27% YoY. Solid profitability with adjusted EBITDA of $40.4 million, up 16% YoY.

Telesat Corporation (TSAT:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $15.75 Friday. Telesat announced its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023. Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $180 million, a decrease of 4% ($7 million) compared to the same period in 2022. T elesat’s net income was $520 million compared to net loss of $4 million for the same period in the prior year.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $20.97 Friday. No news stories available today.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $69.22 Friday. No news stories available today.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $34.65 Friday. No news stories available today.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $9.58 Friday. No news stories available today.

Cameco Corporation (CCO:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $46.91 Friday. No news stories available today.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $7.72 Friday. No news stories available today.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (CTH:CA) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

E3 Lithium Ltd. (ETL:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $3.38 Friday. No news stories available today.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (FWZ:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $1.58 Friday. No news stories available today.

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (GBU:CA) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $35.00 Friday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Story continues

Lassonde Industries Inc. (LAS.A:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $139.50 Friday. No news stories available today.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $113.22 Friday. No news stories available today.

Parkland Corporation (PKI:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $37.10 Friday. No news stories available today.

Power Corporation of Canada (T.POW) hit a new 52-week high of $38.49 Friday. No news stories available today.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $43.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

TransAlta Corporation (TA:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $13.79 Friday. No news stories available today.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $4.66 Friday. No news stories available today.

Wajax Corporation (WJX:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $28.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

TMX Group Limited (X:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $30.40 Friday. No news stories available today.