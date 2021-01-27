MD council holds moment of silence

Council for the MD of Pincher Creek held its first regular council meeting of 2021 Jan. 12.

Moment of silence

The meeting began with Reeve Brian Hammond calling for a moment of silence to honour the memory of Pincher Creek town councillor Sussanne O’Rourke, who passed away in December due to complications related to Covid-19, and Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed on duty during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.

Road closures

A public hearing was held to close two unused sections of road allowance adjacent to a landowner’s acreage. The landowner offered to purchase the area to incorporate into their property. The sections of road are located at NE 6-6-1-W5 and NW 5-6-1-W5. Second and third readings for the closure will be held at a council meeting in the near future.

First reading of a proposed road closure between NW 31-7-1-W5 and SW 6-8-1-W5 was also passed. The section is an underdeveloped road allowance traversing steep terrain that would require two bridges should the MD ever want to construct a road.

A public hearing for the road closure will be held Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

Land for dog park

An amendment to the MD’s land use bylaw was passed to redesignate MD land adjacent to Lundbreck’s hamlet boundary to permit the formation of a dog park.

The land was originally designated as urban fringe but is now included within the Lundbreck boundaries under the classification of parks and open space.

Emergency structure

The Pincher Creek Emergency Management Organization has played an important role in gathering and distributing information to the public during the pandemic.

To improve functioning and streamline administration, council voted to amalgamate the organization with the Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission.

The motion follows Pincher Creek town council’s decision to merge the organizations.

Next meeting

MD of Pincher Creek council will next hold its regular meeting online on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. Online agenda packages are available at https://bit.ly/MDcouncil, and the link to attend virtually is available at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.

Sean Oliver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze