MD council approves another budget increase for Beaver Mines water

With the Beaver Mines wastewater treatment facility nearing completion, Pincher Creek MD has approved another $175,000 for additional change orders and contingencies. The decision was made during council’s July 11 meeting.

Originally, the 2020 budget for the treatment facility was just under $3.2 million. A number of changes in the scope of work, including cost of material, additional engineering and legal fees involving citizens appealing the project, have bumped the total cost to $4.75 million.

Close to half the total cost of the project is being covered by provincial grants, like the Small Community Fund, the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership, and Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

The $175,000 top-up will cover material changes from the original tender ($40,000), appeal-related issues ($17,000), additional engineering and construction management fees anticipated by Banner ($40,000), and equipment for maintaining pipe temperature and protection ($40,000). Other minor operational modification and equipment purchase is also anticipated ($12,500).

Previous budget increases also included contingency amounts, of which the MD has $34,000 remaining. Since the appeal process is still ongoing, council granting $175,000 gives administration roughly $60,000 buffer to cover any additional legal fees as well as unforeseen construction and commissioning costs.

Basketball and breakfast

Council also agreed to donate $5,000 to the community outdoor basketball court being built at St. Michael’s School in Pincher Creek. Although the court is located on school property, the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division has had no role in paying for it; instead, $138,000 has been raised solely from donations and efforts of members of the community fundraising and applying for grants.

“The idea of doing this was not solely so our school community could have this facility,” said Patty Zoratti, a teacher at St. Michael’s and MD resident. “It is to be a community facility to get anyone who wants to be outside playing basketball and using this court.”

The court is in the final stages, which includes a weather coating and surrounding chain-link fence. About $10,000 is needed so the court can be finished before October, which is the condition for some of the grant funding the project received.

Organizers are planning on requesting the other $5,000 from Pincher Creek town council.

Council also approved a $250 donation to Kainai Nation to help provide sausages for the upcoming rodeo breakfast on July 22. The MD was invited to attend the breakfast but respectfully had to decline due to previous commitments to an event at Heritage Acres that same day.

The breakfast event is part of reconciliation efforts between local communities, Kainai and Piikani, who signed a memorandum of understanding last month.

The funds for both the basketball court and the sausages will come from the MD’s grants to groups reserve.

The next council meeting takes place Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m. at council chambers.

Laurie Tritschler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze