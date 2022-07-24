MCU Phase 5 to Kick Off in 2023 With Ant-Man 3, Disney+'s Secret Invasion

Phase 5 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will kick off in 2023 with the one-two punch of the movie sequel Ant-Man 3 (in theaters Feb. 17) and Disney+’s Secret Invasion series (coming in the spring).

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 5 game plan at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening, after confirming that Phase 4, which began with TV’s WandaVision, will end with Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiering Aug. 17) and the movie sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters Nov. 11).

All told, Phase 5 looks like this:

🎥 Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023)

📺 Secret Invasion (spring)

🎥 Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (May 5)

📺 Echo (summer)

📺 Loki Season 2 (summer)

🎥 The Marvels (July 28)

🎥 Blade (Nov. 3)

📺 Ironheart (fall)

📺 Agatha: House of Harkness (winter 2023/2024)

📺 Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024, read more)

🎥 Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

🎥 Thunderbolts (July 2024)

Phase 6, meanwhile, will include at the very least the MCU’s first Fantastic Four movie (in November 2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 2025), it was revealed at Comic-Con.

Announced at the 2020 Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Secret Invasion stars MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull named Talos. The project, based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name, follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Other, strongly rumored cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule) in a reportedly villainous role, Cobie Smulders (reprising her MCU role of former Deputy Director of SHIELD Maria Hill), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Christopher McDonald (Harry’s Law).

Agents of SHIELD alum Chloe Bennet, meanwhile, last fall firmly denied speculation that she’d reprise her role as Daisy/Quake in the new Marvel series. “I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing,” she said in September 2021. “I honestly don’t even know what that is.”

