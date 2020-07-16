McPhy selected to equip a new zero-carbon hydrogen station

McPhy has been selected to design, build and integrate a hydrogen station with the capacity to distribute 200 kg of clean hydrogen per day. The station will be interfaced with an electrolyzer for a true zero-emission mobility chain, thanks to a zero-carbon hydrogen produced on site.

This new contract would represent a turnover of €3.6 million, and would bring the McPhy references to 31 stations and 42 MW of high-power electrolysis.

La Motte-Fanjas, July 16 2020 – 07.30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announced today having been selected to provide a complete zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution chain1.

McPhy has been selected to design, build and integrate a modularized and scalable station distributing 200 kg of hydrogen per day. A McLyzer electrolyzer, with a capacity to produce more than 400 kg of zero-carbon hydrogen (using water and electricity from renewable sources) per day, will be installed on site to ensure a true zero-emission chain.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This new contract would represent a turnover of €3.6 million and would bring to 31 stations2 and 42 MW3 of high-power electrolysis the number of McPhy references, confirming the leap of zero-carbon hydrogen.

Next financial communication

First semester 2020 results release, on July 28, 2020, after close of trading.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

Story continues

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Nicolas Fossiez | Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

mcphy@newcap.eu





Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu











1 To date, name of the client and of the project are confidential, as well as the project’s location.

2 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them: 2 stations are part of the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].

3 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them: 4 MW are part of the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].





Attachment