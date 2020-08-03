McPhy selected to equip two hydrogen refueling stations and 1 MW of electrolysis

McPhy will design, manufacture and integrate a complete zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution chain including two hydrogen refueling stations and 1 MW of electrolysis, for a turnover of nearly €4 million.

La Motte-Fanjas, August 03 2020 – 07.30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announced having been selected to provide a complete zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution chain for industrial and mobility applications1.

For the mobility part, the solution includes two hydrogen stations, one of them offering a "Dual Pressure" configuration (two distribution pressures: 350 and 700 bar), able to refuel all types of vehicles.

The McLyzer high-power electrolyzer, able to produce more than 400 kg of zero-carbon hydrogen per day, representing a power of 1 MW, will supply the McPhy hydrogen stations, but also industrial sites willing to decarbonize their processes.

This new project, totaling nearly €4 million, brings to 44 MW2 and 35 stations3 the number of McPhy references and confirms the leap of zero-carbon hydrogen in France.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

1To date, name of the client and of the project are confidential.

2 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them: 4 MW are included in the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].

3 References deployed, under installation or in development. Among them: 2 stations are included in the ZEV framework contract’s conditional part [contract signature: 18, June 2020].





