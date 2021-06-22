McPhy opens a new industrial site in Grenoble and will increase its hydrogen station production capacity sevenfold

McPhy is continuing its transition to an industrial scale with a new hydrogen stations production site located in the heart of the Grenoble area and operational from March 2022

By increasing its manufacturing capacity to 150 stations per year, McPhy is providing a strategic answer to the future of the hydrogen mobility market

Significant operational and industrial synergies are expected, by bringing together research and innovation, engineering, production and support functions on a single site, allowing the optimization of project execution times and a better service to customers

This project will lead to the creation of over 100 new jobs in the Isère region once it achieves full output

La Motte-Fanjas, June 22, 2021 - 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and hydrogen stations), today announces that it is having a new industrial site dedicated to the development and mass production of hydrogen stations. Operational from March 2022, this new factory will bring together the research and innovation, engineering and production activities currently based in La Motte-Fanjas and Grenoble, as well as support functions. From 2022, the factory will multiply McPhy's hydrogen station manufacturing capacities sevenfold, from 20 to 150 units per year, and create over 100 direct jobs, at full load, in the Grenoble area. The Group is thus equipped with a particularly efficient platform to fluidify its industrial and logistical tool, which will optimize project execution times and the service provided to its customers.

Laurent Carme, CEO of McPhy, states: “This new industrial site marks an important milestone in McPhy's history and in our transition to industrial scale. McPhy has all the technological and industrial assets to serve a fast-growing hydrogen mobility market. This project will lead, in term, to the creation of over 100 jobs in the Grenoble region. I would like to thank the teams of McPhy for all the commitment they put, on a daily basis, into making this project a great success. I also warmly thank all the services of the French State and local authorities, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and Grenoble-Alpes Métropole, for their support in this venture for the energy transition and the reindustrialization of the territories”.

Antoine Ressicaud, Chief Manufacturing & Procurement Officer: “From March 2022, we will have a state-of-the-art production tool, to better serve our customers. This industrial set-up will allow us to multiply by 7 our production capacities of hydrogen stations and strengthen our technological leadership in green hydrogen production and distribution equipment. From an economic standpoint, our ramp-up and the volume effect will result in significant gains in competitiveness”.

Synergies and pooling of skills

In March 2022, McPhy will move into the heart of Grenoble, renting a 4,000 m2 existing industrial building. The teams currently spread between the La Motte-Fanjas and Grenoble sites will be brought together there, which will increase efficiency in the realization of projects, promote knowledge-sharing by creating synergies of teams and skills, and further improve the level of customer service with reduced turnaround times. The surface area of the new offices and their location in an urban area, accessible by public transport, will facilitate the onboarding of new employees with the objective of recruiting over 100 employees by the time the site is running at full load.

Annual manufacturing capacity increased from 20 to 150 stations per year from 2022

The factory is expected to gradually ramp up production to reach an annual manufacturing capacity of 150 stations from 2022. This increase in volume, when McPhy already has 35 stations delivered or in the process of being delivered, will significantly lower manufacturing costs while guaranteeing optimum delivery times. At the same time, the Group will implement a new integrated test platform and demanding lean manufacturing processes based on digital manufacturing tools, with the aim of mass-producing its new range of stations for refueling all types of vehicles: light vehicles, buses, trucks or trains.

This increase in productivity and capacity is a response to the massification of the hydrogen mobility market, a consequence of the pivotal role played by hydrogen in the transport decarbonization process.

A location at the heart of the European ecosystem

The takeover of this industrial site marks, for McPhy, a strengthening of its foothold in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, a pioneering region in the development of hydrogen. Thanks to its strategic location in the heart of the Grenoble ecosystem, which is one of the most dynamic in Europe, McPhy's new factory will contribute to the international Group's standing. Its location, which is optimal in terms of logistics flow management, will give the Group the capacity to supply the entire European market.

