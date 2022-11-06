McNeil new president of Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton; Storey didn't seek re-election

WHISTLER, B.C. — Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has a new president.

Tara McNeil, a Calgary sport physiologist, ran unopposed at the conclusion of the embattled sport organization's annual general meeting on Saturday night in Whistler, as former president and acting CEO Sarah Storey did not run for a third term.

A group of current and retired bobsled and skeleton athletes put the 53-year-old McNeil's name forward for the position.

The more than 70 athletes have been calling for the resignation of Storey and high-performance director Chris LeBihan since last March, amid what they've called a toxic environment of maltreatment within the organization.

Storey adjourned the federation's AGM in Calgary on Sept. 29 before a vote could be conducted. BCS said it had received credible information that there were potential irregularities in the verification processes of voters from the provincial sport organizations.

Storey's decision not to seek re-election means she relinquishes her position as acting CEO as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press