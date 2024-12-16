McNeese visits Oklahoma State following Heard's 32-point showing

McNeese Cowgirls (5-5) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (9-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts McNeese after Stailee Heard scored 32 points in Oklahoma State's 125-49 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have gone 8-0 at home. Oklahoma State ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 53.9 points while holding opponents to 32.5% shooting.

The McNeese Cowgirls are 0-3 on the road. McNeese scores 70.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 51.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). McNeese averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Oklahoma State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, while averaging 17.2 points.

Mireia Yespes is averaging 9.3 points and seven rebounds for the McNeese Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press