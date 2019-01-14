McNeese sets first schedule under Gilbert

(STATS) - McNeese will play six home games and face Oklahoma State in a first-ever meeting as part of its 12-game 2019 schedule announced Monday for new coach Sterlin Gilbert's first season.

Gilbert's debut will be at home against Southern on Aug. 31. SWAC champion Alcorn State (Sept. 14) also will visit Cowboy Stadium as will Southland members Sam Houston State (Sept. 28), Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 5), Houston Baptist (Oct. 19) and Northwestern State (Nov. 2).

McNeese, which was 6-5 last season, will take on another Cowboys squad when it visits Oklahoma State on Sept. 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gilbert has spent the last three seasons coaching under Charlie Strong - the last two at South Florida and in 2016 at Texas.

---=

2019 McNeese Schedule

Aug. 31, Southern

Sept. 7, at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14, Alcorn State

Sept. 21, at Abilene Christian*

Sept. 28, Sam Houston State*

Oct. 5, Southeastern Louisiana*

Oct. 12, at Central Arkansas*

Oct. 19, Houston Baptist*

Oct. 26, at Stephen F. Austin*

Nov. 2, Northwestern State*

Nov. 16, at Nicholls*

Nov. 23, at Lamar*

* - Southland Conference game