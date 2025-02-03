McNeese hosts Anderson and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-11, 4-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (16-6, 10-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits McNeese after Jalin Anderson scored 29 points in Incarnate Word's 74-64 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowboys are 8-1 on their home court. McNeese scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Cardinals are 4-7 in conference play. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland with 12.7 assists per game led by Anderson averaging 5.2.

McNeese scores 77.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.9 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 11.0 more points per game (76.0) than McNeese allows (65.0).

The Cowboys and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quadir Copeland is averaging 9.5 points and four assists for the Cowboys. Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Davion Bailey is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

