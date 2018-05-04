McMurray bikes up mountain, thanks fabrication shop following 'Dega tumble Jamie McMurray is none the worse for wear after his car got airborne during practice last week at Talladega. The impact from the nose of Ryan Newmans car launched McMurrays machine into the air. The car rolled six times and hit the inside catch fence on the backstretch before settling upright on the apron. The …

The impact from the nose of Ryan Newman‘s car launched McMurray‘s machine into the air. The car rolled six times and hit the inside catch fence on the backstretch before settling upright on the apron. The car landed upright, and McMurray emerged unhurt.

In fact, he felt good enough to go on a 60-mile bike ride up North Carolina‘s Mt. Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River.

“It‘s crazy to have a wreck that it that spectacular to watch and that many flips and tumbles and I really didn‘t even have a bruise on my body,” McMurray said on Friday at Dover. “I got to look at the car on Monday, and it‘s amazing how much the roll cage was smashed in, but then how everything around me was still perfect. I actually got our whole fab shop and the guys together on Tuesday when I was at the shop to thank everyone.”