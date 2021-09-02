McMaster wants SC to use $360M of COVID money on I-26. What it could mean for drivers

Gov. Henry McMaster is recommending $360 million of federal COVID-19 relief money be spent to widen 30 miles of Interstate 26 between Columbia and Charleston, a decision that would speed up the project by six years.

McMaster made the announcement Thursday standing alongside transportation officials at an I-26 interchange. The General Assembly ultimately will decide how to spend the nearly $2.5 billion worth of federal COVID-19 relief money coming to the state.

“We in South Carolina have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” McMaster said. “We must seize this moment to set our state on a strong course for generations of prosperity and success. This is an opportunity with these funds at this time that we cannot afford to squander. We must invest these funds wisely and transparently and make transformative investments.”

Widening the planned sections of I-26 is currently scheduled to take place by the 2029-30 fiscal year. Committing American Rescue Plan Act money moves that time line up to the next three to four years.

Although the American Rescue Plan Act outlined water, sewer and broadband projects as eligible infrastructure needs, the law also allows states to replace revenue lost because of the pandemic.

The state estimates it lost $453 million in revenue due to the pandemic, with the state Department of Transportation missing out on $156 million of that cash.

“The way the (COVID relief) act is structured, it is allowed, and we don’t want to wait,” McMaster said. “We have this. We want to get this started and get that six-year jump.”

McMaster’s proposal also would allow the state to move forward rather than waiting for Congress to finalize an infrastructure plan.

The projects would widen I-26 to three lanes in both directions for two 15-mile segments between Columbia and Charleston. The road is frequently congested and has a poor safety record.

Going out for bid on a 15-mile stretch east of Columbia was planned to start in 2024. ARPA money moves that portion up one year. The second 15-mile segment, around Interstate 95 in Orangeburg and Dorchester counties was planned to be put out for bid in 2029-30, but the ARPA infusion would move that portion up to 2023 as well.

Story continues

Under the COVID relief law, the federal money has to be assigned to a project by 2024, with an additional two years to spend the money.

State Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said moving up the project also allows the agenc to avoid higher costs in the future and possibly expand the amount of highway that is widened.

“This is a high priority for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, because we recognize the need to address the current issues that we have here on this (highway) as well as to set the stage for future growth and continued to economic prosperity,” Hall said.