McMaster wants $300M — again — to start I-73 work. Will it finally happen?

Gov. Henry McMaster is renewing his call for a massive state investment to begin work on Interstate 73 — a project he said is essential to South Carolina’s modern economy.

“This new interstate will connect supply chains to efficiently move goods and services across our state and infrastructure that connects our people to jobs, healthcare and education,” McMaster on Jan. 6 asked the General Assembly in his 2023-24 budget proposal.

He wants $300 million in seed money that will 95 allow development of I-73 — a famously stalled priority for many state leaders — to finally start.

A map showing I-73’s route thorugh South Carolina

A completed leg of I-73 through the state would link S.C. 2 near Conway to I-95 in Latta and if ever finished, would connect Myrtle Beach to Michigan and create up to 29,000 jobs according to McMaster’s office.

“We do this every year,” Horry County Council chairman Johnny Gardner told The Sun News Jan. 6 when informed of McMaster’s position. “But my reaction is the same: If we could get the feds and the state to do that, that would be wonderful.”

Interstate 73 is included on the state’s transportation improvement program list not only because of the economic potential it holds but as a public safety benefit.

“I-73 will help save the lives of Grand Strand residents and visitors by providing a critical means of evacuation in the event of a hurricane or natural disaster and in some cases will reduce evacuation times by up to 15 hours. I-73 will be a transformative component in South Carolina’s future economic prosperity; let’s seize this opportunity,” McMaster wrote Jan. 6.

McMaster asked for the same amount money last year, but ran into political opposition from heavy hitters including Senate President Harvey Peeler, who insisted on a $1 billion tax rebate that sent between $100 and $700 back to residents.

With the rebates doled out, state Sen. Luke Rankin hopes the time has finally come for I-73.

“We made a valiant effort before with a similarly flush position, and my hope is that this is as a good a time as any to do it,” he told The Sun News Jan. 6. “I say from the governor’s pen to the House and the Senate.”

In December 2021, leaders in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach approved resolutions affirming their financial support for I-73 — with Myrtle Beach pledging $4.2 million over 30 years to help pay for its construction.