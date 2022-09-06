McMaster understands ‘challenges facing Main Street,’ business group says in endorsement

A group that advocates for the interests of small businesses is backing Gov. Henry McMaster’s reelection.

The South Carolina political arm of the National Federation of Independent Businesses endorsed McMaster’s campaign Tuesday in Charleston as he seeks a second full term in office. The Republican incumbent is being challenged by Democrat Joe Cunningham in November’s election.

“Gov. McMaster threaded the needle when it came to South Carolina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ben Homeyer, the federation’s state director,. “Gov. McMaster’s leadership helped protect both lives and livelihoods, and he has kept South Carolina’s economy strong despite global challenges such as inflation and disruptions in the supply chain.”

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic McMaster ordered schools and some businesses to close but allowed them to reopen not long after to keep the economy moving.

At events and on the campaign trail, McMaster has repeatedly touted the state’s economy, citing the growing population and its 3.2% unemployment rate.

“Gov. McMaster clearly understands the challenges facing Main Street businesses,” Homeyer added in his statement.

The governor also has taken criticism over his handling of the pandemic.

State health statistics show that South Carolina has reported 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 18,000 people have died from the disease

On Tuesday at Charleston-based Wulbern-Koval Co., which provides office furniture and supplies, McMaster said he was honored to get the endorsement.

The federation said its endorsement puts its grassroots support of the state’s small businesses behind McMaster, and argued small business owners vote in high numbers and can recruit people to vote as well.

“When the pandemic hit, we kept businesses, just like this one, open because we knew following the so-called experts in Washington would cost us dearly,” McMaster said in part. “Working together with small businesses across South Carolina, we have the wind at our back, and we can’t stop now.”

In response, the Cunningham campaign defended the Democrat and former 1st District congressman’s own record.

“Joe Cunningham was ranked one of the most independent and effective members of Congress, and received the endorsement of the conservative United States Chamber of Commerce for his strong, pro-business record,” campaign senior advisor Tyler Jones said.