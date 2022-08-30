McMaster tells SC voters to oppose ‘frat boy Joe’ in first 1st TV ad before election

The age debate is officially on in the South Carolina governor’s race.

On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster released his first TV ad head of the general election, telling voters in the new spot to oppose “frat boy Joe.”

“Joe drinks beer in Congress,” the 30-second ad says. “Joe blows a foghorn in congressional hearings. Joe wants to be internet famous. Joe loves weed and voted against the police. Joe voted 88% with (Speaker Nancy) Pelosi. So Joe lost his seat in Congress. Now he wants to be governor. No thanks Joe, but we’ll call if we have a frat party.”

As he seeks his second full term in November, McMaster, 75 is being challenged by Democrat Joe Cunningham, who is 35 years younger than the governor.

Cunningham, who represented the Lowcountry for one term in the U.S. House, has called for an end to the “geriatric oligarchy,” saying there should be an age limit for holding political office, similar to the state’s age limit on judges.

McMaster’s ad is running statewide on network and cable television. His campaign did not immediately release the cost of running the ad, which included video clips of Cunningham.

As part of his campaign for governor, Cunningham has endorsed legalizing marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes. And he’s used the video social media app TikTok to engage younger voters.

While in the House, Cunningham opened a can of beer on the floor in a farewell speech in Congress to toast his colleagues in the spirit of bipartisanship. He also blew a foghorn during a congressional hearing to show that seismic testing used to drill offshore for oil can be harmful to aquatic life.

Cunningham’s campaign did not immediately comment on the ad.