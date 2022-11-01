McMaster requests disaster declaration in SC for Hurricane Ian cleanup

Gov. Henry McMaster has requested a presidential disaster declaration to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, according to a news release.

The state Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232 homes had major damage and 82 homes had minor damage because of the storm, according to the release. Ongoing assessments determined Ian cost state and local agencies $25 million.

If the request is granted by the White House, the declaration would provide direct financial aid to residents of Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties through the FEMA Individual Assistance Program, according to the release. This assistance would go towards those who experienced uninsured damages and others on a case-by-case basis.

State and local government agencies and eligible non-profits in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg counties would qualify for reimbursement of some storm-related costs through the Public Assistance Program.

FEMA pays 75% of this aid. The remaining 25% will be determined at a later date.

The request may also make disaster relief programs available through the Small Business Administration, along with the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grants to help lessen the impact of future disasters, according to the release.