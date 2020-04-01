McMaster Innovation Park offers bidders a new gateway to its redevelopment using digital procurement

HAMILTON, ON , April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - McMaster Innovation Park has extended its world renowned innovative reach by transforming its own procurement processes. Implementing the bids&tenders digital procurement platform (https://mcmasterinnovationpark.bidsandtenders.ca/Module/Tenders/en) to improve its purchasing efficiencies, McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) is optimizing its redevelopment for their community of nearly 100 companies, located in the nation's industrial heartland.

As Canada's premier research park, it is imperative that MIP leverages the leading, cutting-edge digital tools that are available to provide seamless procurement functionality across the organization. Staff will use the bids&tenders platform will to procure the critical goods and services needed for the park's redevelopment, which will further foster and accelerate new business growth and entrepreneurship within the province.

"Transitioning to digital procurement through bids&tenders is representative of our rate of growth and the magnitude of our upcoming projects. We're excited to be expanding our procurement processes to a wider audience and providing bidders with an opportunity to be a part of our vision and brave future," said Frances Grabowski , MIP Director, Project Management Office.

Digital procurement through the bids&tenders platform will modernize McMaster Innovation Park's procurement efforts, and create a more efficient, time- and resource-saving process for staff and suppliers. By automating administrative tasks and providing advanced digital tools for electronic bid submission, analysis, evaluations and contract management, bids&tenders can reduce typical procurement cycles by 35 per cent.

Suppliers interested in doing business with McMaster Innovation Park can create an account on the organization's bids&tenders portal to receive automatic notifications on relevant new opportunities, review those opportunities, and submit responses to requests for information (RFI), requests for quotations (RFQ), requests for proposals (RFP) and requests for tenders (RFT).

About bids&tenders

Developed and operated by eSolutionsGroup, a division of GHD Digital, bids&tenders (www.bidsandtenders.ca) is a leading digital procurement platform that connects buyers and suppliers through an online marketplace across a variety of geographic regions, sectors and industries. With more than 3,500 buyers, 115,000 suppliers and 150,000 bid submissions per year, bids&tenders makes it easy for buyers to post, receive, evaluate and award bids, create and manage contracts, and evaluate supplier performance. The bids&tenders platform simplifies the bid submission process for suppliers through an intuitive, seamless user interface that enables compliant bids every time.

About McMaster Innovation Park

Located beside the internationally recognized McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario , McMaster Innovation Park is Canada's premier research park, offering a collaborative space for start-ups, entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry partners to connect and bring ideas to life. McMaster Innovation Park helps companies grow by finding the customers, resources, and capital needed to scale. MIP's mission is to be a bridge between research and industry – to leverage the resources and capabilities of McMaster University and the community to foster and accelerate the innovator's journey from ideation to business reality.

Contact

For support in viewing current bids, creating an account or submitting bids with bids&tenders, please contact support@bidsandtenders.ca or visit bids&tenders' vendor support portal.

SOURCE eSolutionsGroup





