McManus sleeping tight at the Scottish Open

Alan McManus is basking in home comforts at the Scottish Open as the Glaswegian secured a spot in the second round in his own backyard.

The veteran is fresh from beating five-time world champion and compatriot John Higgins at last week’s UK Championship, before exiting in the third round.

McManus – who turned pro in 1990, a year after first-round victim John Astley was born – knows he needs to improve to push past Luca Brecel in the last 64.

“For me, the best thing about being here is sleeping in my own bed!” said the 47-year-old.

“Hopefully I’ll play better against Luca – I’ll need to. I feel alright but I need some hours behind me to play at a decent standard.

“I’ve not practiced nearly enough. I was fortunate to beat John because I was pretty poor all round and the match crept up on me.

“As it went on I felt worse and worse and when you feel like that, bad things start happening. I fell over the line in the end.”

