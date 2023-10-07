McManis interception return TD leads Argos past Elks 35-12

TORONTO — Wynton McManis returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown as Toronto defeated the Edmonton Elks 35-12 on Friday night in the Argonauts' 150th anniversary game.

Toronto celebrated the occasion by bringing back many notable former Argos. Among them were quarterbacks Ricky Ray, Condredge Holloway, Damon Allen, receivers Raghib (Rocket) Ismail, Chad Owens, Terry Greer and Derrell (Mookie) Mitchell, running back Bill Symons and Grey Cup-winning head coach Bob O'Billovich.

The Argos also wore commemorative anniversary logos on their helmets.

McManis stepped in front of a Tre Ford pass and scored at 9:25 of the third, putting Toronto (13-2) ahead 28-11. It marked the second straight home game that McManis has registered a pick-six, delighting the BMO Field gathering of 14,246.

Jake Julien's 65-yard punt single to end the third cut Toronto's lead to 28-12. But Cameron Dukes cemented the win with a one-yard TD run — his second of the game — at 5:51 of the fourth to make it 35-12.

Toronto has an 8-0 home record although one win came in Halifax.

Ford, 25, from Niagara Falls, Ont., finished 19-of-31 passing for 220 yards with a TD and two interceptions while rushing seven times for a team-high 47 yards. Ford was also sacked five times.

Edmonton (4-12) was eliminated from playoff contention as Ford fell to 4-4 as its starter this season.

Toronto starter Chad Kelly completed 11-of-16 passes for 165 yards before giving way to Dukes in the fourth.

Deonta McMahon scored Toronto's other touchdown. Tommy Nield had a two-point convert while Boris Bede kicked three converts and two field goals.

Gavin Cobb registered Edmonton's touchdown. Dean Faithfull booted a field goal and convert while Julien added two singles.

Emmanuel Arceneaux had four receptions for 50 yards to extend his consecutive games with a catch streak to 144. That tied him with Ben Cahoon for the fourth-longest stretch in CFL history.

Bede put Toronto ahead 21-11 with a 42-yard field goal at 4:30 of the third.

Story continues

Ford pulled Edmonton to within 18-11 with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cobb at 14:51 of the second. Ford scrambled out of the pocket to escape the rush and was forced to the sideline but still had the presence of mind to find an open Cobb, capping an eight-play, 83-yard march.

Ford was sacked twice in the first half and ran three times or 17 yards. But the '21 Hec Crighton Trophy winner was 15-of-17 passing for 180 yards and the TD.

Kelly was solid, completing nine-of-12 passes for 101 yards but the Elks outgained the Argos in the opening half (181 yards to 134) and registered more first downs (10 to nine).

McMahon scored on a two-yard run 13:03 before Kelly passed to Nield for the two-point convert, putting Toronto ahead 18-4. Faithfull's 28-yard field goal at 5:46 pulled Edmonton to within 10-4.

Julien capped the opening quarter with a 68-yard punt single. Bede's 24-yard field goal at 13:14 staked Toronto to a 10-0 advantage after Dukes opened the scoring with a one-yard TD run at 5:53.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press