McMahon homers, gets go-ahead hit, Rockies beat Royals 7-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered in the first inning and hit a go-ahead single in a six-run eighth to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Kansas City Royals 7-2 on Friday night and stop a four-game losing streak.

Elias Díaz and Nolan Jones hit two-run doubles in the eighth, among six hits by the Rockies in the inning. McMahon has reached safely in 11 consecutive games, batting .425 (17 for 40) with five homers and 15 RBIs.

Kansas City has lost nine of 12, dropping to 17-40.

Brent Suter (4-0) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings in relief of Chase Anderson, who gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.

Justin Lawrence struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. with the bases loaded for his second career save and first this year.

After McMahon’s first-inning homer, Jordan Lyles retired 13 of his next 15 batters. He struck out eight over five innings, striking out eight.

Lyles has allowed runs in the first inning of 10 of 12 starts, giving up 15 runs in the first.

Kansas City built a 2-1 lead on homers by Edward Olivares in the second and Drew Waters in the third.

Brenton Doyle singled and Ezequiel Tovar doubled off Carlos Hernández (0-3) starting the eighth. Jurickson Profar tied the score with a run-scoring groundout and McMahon looped an opposite-field single into left for a 3-2 lead. Nick Wittgren relieved, and Díaz doubled on his first pitch for a three-run advantage.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals LHP Amir Garrett was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday, with left elbow valgus extension overload.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals RHP Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Colorado LHP Austin Gomber (4-4, 7.00 ERA) opposes LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 3.38) on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Marc Bowman, The Associated Press