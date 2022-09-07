MCM and PUMA Partner For Three-Part Collab

German fashion brand MCM and iconic sportswear brand PUMA link for three releases dedicated to basketball heritage, bridging luxury and sport.

Heiko Desens, PUMA’s Global Creative Director, spoke on the collaboration in a press release.

“The love affair between luxury and sport is clear in this second collaboration we’ve created with MCM, the classic details of both German brands are visible in the design and construction. The first time we worked together was an instant success, I’m certain that it will happen again and that everyone will be excited about what’s to come.”

Dubbed "Show Love," a cobranded Slipstream Lo marks the first of the series and features a brown, gold and white makeup with MCM Visetos Monogram. "Show Love," the second installment, releases in October and is described as a black and white model with MCM's Cubic Monogram. Early 2023 will see the final drop, a reimagined take on the TRC Blaze Court.

The MCM x PUMA Slipstream Lo releases September 8 via MCM and September 10 via PUMA and select retailers for HK$3,800 (approximately $492 USD.) Stay tuned for drop details on future releases from the collaborators.